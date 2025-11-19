Whitehall-Robins: nizatidine news

- Following the presentation of efficacy results from seven clinical studies, the US Food and Drug Administration's Nonprescription Drugs and Gastrointestinal Advisory Committees have recommended approval of Whitehall-Robins' Rx-to-OTC switch for nizatidine for the prevention of meal-induced heartburn. The efficacy studies showed both prevention and reduction of heartburn discomfort in patients taking nizatidine, compared to placebo.
