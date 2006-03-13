WHO adds new AIDS and Malaria drugs to prequalification list

The World Health Organization has added three new antiretrovirals and two antimalarials to its list of prequalified medicines. Tenofovir and efavirenz (in two different strengths) and artemotil (also in two different strengths) are crucial products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and malaria, respectively, which will considerably boost the choice of therapy in resource-poor countries.
Tenofovir, produced by US firm Gilead Sciences, was recommended in the WHO's 2003 AIDS treatment guidelines mainly as an option for the second-line treatment of the disease. In 2006, its use will be expanded to first-line treatment.
The second antiretroviral is efavirenz, manufactured by Merck Sharp and Dohme BV (Merck & Co group). This product is one of the medicines recommended by the WHO for first-line therapy and is preferential in treatment programs for patients with HIV/tuberculosis co-infection.
