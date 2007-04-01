WHO asks Chinese firm to drop $5M pa drug

The World Health Organization has asked a China-based drugmaker to stop manufacturing a malaria drug which netted the firm about $5.0 million in 2004. The move is prompted by the WHO's fears that the product, based on artemisinin, is triggering increased resistance to antimalarials. The international agency is instead supporting the use of combination treatments (Marketletter May 22, 2006). Kunming Pharmaceutical developed the drug in the 1980s, from a plant used in traditional Chinese medicine.
