WHO Assembly "must focus on HIV/AIDS"

The World Health Organization/United Nations Joint AIDS Program (UNAIDS)'s "3 by 5" plan will not have met its goal of providing life-long antiretroviral therapy to three million people in developing countries with HIV/AIDS by end-2005, forecasts an editorial in the May 7 issue of The Lancet.
Failure to reach this goal will be even more damaging, since 3 by 5 has detracted attention from other key projects including the "ineffective" Roll Back Malaria partnership, it says, and urges the 58th World Health Assembly, beginning May 16, to focus urgently on the ARV program.
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