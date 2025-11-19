WHO CALLS FOR CLONING GUIDELINES

Commenting on the recent controversy surrounding the reported cloning of human cells, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Hiroshi Nakajima, has called for "an international consultation to reach a consensus on the minimum applicable guidelines to be advocated in the fields of genetics and biotechnology."

In the first instance, said Dr Nakajima, the main focus of the consultation should be on assisted reproduction techniques, seeking to develop: - safeguards on new experimental techniques whose safety, effectiveness and outcomes have not yet been assessed; - guidelines on the implementation of currently available techniques and procedures; - guidelines on the applications and limitations of preimplantation diagnosis; and - ethical safeguards on scientific research and experimentation on early stages of human development.

Dr Nakajima said that the executive board will meet in January 1994, to instruct the Secretariat on the role it wants the WHO to play in facilitating consultation and coordination of these issues.