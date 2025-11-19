WHO CALLS FOR CLONING GUIDELINES

Commenting on the recent controversy surrounding the reported cloning of human cells, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Hiroshi Nakajima, has called for "an international consultation to reach a consensus on the minimum applicable guidelines to be advocated in the fields of genetics and biotechnology."
In the first instance, said Dr Nakajima, the main focus of the consultation should be on assisted reproduction techniques, seeking to develop: - safeguards on new experimental techniques whose safety, effectiveness and outcomes have not yet been assessed; - guidelines on the implementation of currently available techniques and procedures; - guidelines on the applications and limitations of preimplantation diagnosis; and - ethical safeguards on scientific research and experimentation on early stages of human development.
Dr Nakajima said that the executive board will meet in January 1994, to instruct the Secretariat on the role it wants the WHO to play in facilitating consultation and coordination of these issues.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze