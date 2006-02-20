"The confirmation of H5N1 avian influenza in poultry in Africa is a cause for great concern and demands immediate action," said Lee Jong-wool, Director General of the World Health Organization on the news that this had been found in Nigeria, noting that "this is the first reported incidence of this highly-pathogenic virus on the [African] continent, where people are already enduring the HIV/AIDS pandemic and other serious infectious diseases. The H5N1 virus now confirmed in Nigeria poses a risk to human health and livelihood."
He went on to state that "the single most-important public health priority at this stage is to warn people about the dangers of close contact with sick or dead birds infected with H5N1. The vast majority of all human cases and deaths from H5N1 have occurred in previously healthy children and young adults."
Experience in Asian countries and, most recently in Turkey, underscores the fact that immediate, clear public information is critical to help protect human health. Slaughtering, defeathering or butchering infected, sick or dead birds can put people at risk. The home slaughter and consumption of birds which appear to be sick is high-risk behaviour. "Ideally, people culling and disposing of birds should have protective equipment," the WHO chief concluded.
WHO comments on Avian flu in Africa
