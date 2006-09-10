WHO concern over new "untreatable" TB

The World Health Organization has expressed concern over the emergence of new drug-resistant strains of tuberculosis and has warned of the need to strengthen existing measures for the prevention of the global spread of the disease.

Extensive drug resistant TB (XDR-TB), a newly-identified TB threat, leaves patients "virtually untreatable," according to the WHO. The condition has been mostly identified in former Soviet Union countries and in Asia. However, 4% of multidrug resistant TB (MDR-TB) in the USA can be considered XDR-TB cases, rising to 19% in Latvia.

The WHO describes XDR-TB as "a grave public threat" and urges the strengthening of basic TB care to prevent the emergence of drug-resistant strains; ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment; increase collaboration between TB and HIV/AIDS programs (as HIV infected populations are especially at risk from XDR-TB) and; increase investment in laboratory infrastructures to enable better detection and management of severe cases.