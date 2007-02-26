Friday 24 October 2025

WHO conference hears first proof that new H5N1 vaccines can produce immunity

26 February 2007

Experts who met at a recent World Health Organization conference on advances in pandemic influenza vaccine development heard encouraging progress reports. 16 manufacturers from 10 countries are developing prototype pandemic influenza vaccines against the H5N1 strain, while five of them are also developing vaccines against other avian flu viruses, such as H9N2, H5N2 and H5N.

According to the WHO meeting, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland, more then 40 clinical trials have been completed or are ongoing. Most of them have focused on healthy human volunteers. Some companies, after completing safety analyses in adults, have initiated clinical trials in the elderly and in children. All vaccines were safe and well tolerated in all age groups tested.

For the first time, results presented at the meeting have convincingly demonstrated that vaccination with newly-developed avian influenza vaccines can bring about a potentially protective immune response against strains of H5N1 virus found in a variety of geographical locations. Some of the vaccines work with low doses of antigen, which means that significantly more vaccine doses can be available in case of a pandemic. The meeting was the third on prototype avian flu vaccines to be held in just two years and its objectives were to review progress in R&D and reach a consensus on future priority activities.

