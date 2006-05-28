WHO Director General dies on eve of World Health Assembly

The 59th World Health Assembly's opening in Geneva, Switzerland on May 22, was overshadowed by the sudden death of the World Health Organization's Director General, Korean-born, Lee Jong-wook.

Dr Lee, who was 61, had been at his post since July 2003. He was taken ill at an official function on Saturday and died in hospital after an operation to remove a blood clot from his brain.

Speech read out to World Health Assembly