Wednesday 17 June 2026

WHO "drops" IMPACT's counterfeit drug definition

19 September 2013

The World Health Organization's executive board has dropped an attempt to introduce a new definition of counterfeit medicines, following  concerted pressure from a coalition of India-based generic drugmakers  and the governments of Brazil and India. The proposals of the  International Medical Products Anti-Counterfeiting Taskforce (IMPACT)  had already been amended late last year at a meeting in Bonn, Germany,  to overcome concerns about legitimate generic drugs being accidentally  classified as "fake" (Marketletter December 15, 2008).

India's Pharmabiz.com, hailed the news as a "major victory to generic  drugmakers," attributing the decision to "tremendous pressure exerted by  the developing countries." By contrast, Peter Pitts, president of the  USA-based think-tank the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest  remarked "well that's what 'consensus' gets you." He added that "what  are really at play here are the issues of semantics and transparency.  What's the difference between a product that is knowingly 'substandard'  versus one that is 'counterfeit'?"

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
Biotechnology
Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Moderna prepares for multiple product launches
16 June 2026
Generics
Cancer drug shortage in India: platinum prices push chemo to the brink
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Soleno Therapeutics presents new Vykat XR data at ENDO
16 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Takeda’s oveporexton shows broader benefits in Phase III narcolepsy studies
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Lonza licenses dual-payload ADC technology to Antharis for GI cancer programs
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Dimerix out-licenses DMX-200 to Everest for Asian markets
16 June 2026


Company Spotlight

Protillion Biosciences
A biotechnology company developing precision immunotherapies using proprietary T-cell receptor engineering platforms to target intracellular cancer antigens for solid tumor treatment.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze