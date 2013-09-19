WHO "drops" IMPACT's counterfeit drug definition

The World Health Organization's executive board has dropped an attempt to introduce a new definition of counterfeit medicines, following concerted pressure from a coalition of India-based generic drugmakers and the governments of Brazil and India. The proposals of the International Medical Products Anti-Counterfeiting Taskforce (IMPACT) had already been amended late last year at a meeting in Bonn, Germany, to overcome concerns about legitimate generic drugs being accidentally classified as "fake" (Marketletter December 15, 2008).

India's Pharmabiz.com, hailed the news as a "major victory to generic drugmakers," attributing the decision to "tremendous pressure exerted by the developing countries." By contrast, Peter Pitts, president of the USA-based think-tank the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest remarked "well that's what 'consensus' gets you." He added that "what are really at play here are the issues of semantics and transparency. What's the difference between a product that is knowingly 'substandard' versus one that is 'counterfeit'?"