WHO global task force to combat XDR-TB

Health experts have confirmed that the emergence of extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) poses a serious threat to public health, particularly when associated with HIV. At its first meeting, the World Health Organization Global Task Force on XDR-TB also outlined a series of measures that countries must put in place to effectively combat XDR-TB. In addition, the Task Force will help mobilize teams that can respond to requests for technical assistance from countries, and be deployed at short notice to XDR-TB risk areas.

These were among a series of outcomes issued by the Global Task Force meeting held October 9-10 in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting was convened urgently to review the latest available evidence on the impact of highly resistant tuberculosis, including when associated with HIV.

Addressing the Task Force, Acting WHO Director General Anders Nordstrom, said the Organization was "absolutely committed" to supporting country efforts to fight TB in all forms.