WHO Guide Considers "Self-Prescription"

The World Health Organization's proposed guidelines for developing national drug policies deal with the problem of "self-prescription," or the use of prescription medicines without medical supervision, individually in a separate chapter, thus emphasizing the dangers of this practice and distinguishing it from responsible self-medication, according to the World Federation of Proprietary Medicine Manufacturers, which represents the over-the-counter pharmaceutical industry at the WHO.

The WFPMM attended a recent WHO expert committee meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, at which the guidelines were discussed. It reports that they now include the "newer thinking," which states that certain chronic or recurring illnesses can be suitably treated by means of self-medication following an initial medical diagnosis. Also newly introduced to the document is the guideline that the switch process and the criteria should be transparent.

A spokeswoman for the WFPMM told the Marketletter that further public discussion on the guidelines and publication of their contents will be limited, as they are still under discussion and will not be voted on by the WHO Executive Board until January 1996.