WHO: how drugs can help beat flu pandemic

If there is any chance of reducing the scale of an influenza pandemic with antiviral medicines and other public health measures, the success of these interventions will depend on effective disease surveillance and early reporting in risk-prone countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Before any drug stockpile is able to be used effectively, both these factors must be strengthened, noted the WHO in a statement commenting on two modelling papers on pandemic influenza published this month in the journals Nature and Science. While the papers used two different sets of assumptions, both have suggested that a combination of early, targeted use of ARVs and social distancing (eg, cancelling mass gatherings and closing schools) can stop a pandemic, or at least slow its spread.

There would be significant practical challenges to implementing such measures, but the enormous social trauma and human suffering which an influenza pandemic could inflict creates an obligation to explore thoroughly all proposals to limit this damage, says the Organization.