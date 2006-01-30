WHO says stop single-drug malaria pills

The Geneva-based World Health Organization has requested today that pharmaceutical companies stop marketing and distributing "single-drug" artemisinin malaria medicines, fearing that malaria parasites could develop resistance to the drug.
When used in conjunction with other anti-malarial drugs, artemisinin is 95% effective in curing malaria, and the parasite is highly unlikely to become drug-resistant. However, the treatment method of employing artemisinin as a monotherapy works by weakening but not killing the malaria parasite. Lee Jong-wook, WHO's director general said that "it is critical that artemisinins are used correctly." He added: "we request pharmaceutical companies to immediately stop marketing single-drug artemisinin tablets and instead market artemisinin combination therapies only."
Although no reports of drug resistance have yet been documented, Arata Kochi, the newly-appointed head of WHO's malaria department warned about "decreased sensitivity to the drug in South-East Asia which is the region that has traditionally been the birthplace of anti-malarial drug resistance."
