WHO shortlist for Director General

After the first day of its deliberations to choose a new Director General, the World Health Organization's Executive Board has selected a short list of five candidates. The replacement for Lee Jong-wook, who died on May 22, will be one of Kazem Behbehani (Kuwait), Margaret Chan (China/Hong Kong), Julio Frenk (Mexico), Shigeru Omi (Japan) or Elena Salgado Mendez (Spain; the only non-medical candidate).
