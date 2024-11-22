WHO To Discuss OTCs

Self-medication and consumer information and education will be the topic of detailed discussions at the World Health Organization Drug Action Program Management and Advisory Committee's next meeting.
The World Federation of Proprietary Medicine Manufacturers says this is an indication of the recognition of the importance of self care with medicines as part of the overall WHO Action Program on Essential Drugs in the context of primary care.
