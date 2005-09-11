WHO urges responsible use of antimalarials

The World Health Organization says that, as more people gain access to life-saving malaria medicines, which combine a drug derived from the plant Artemisia annua with a second, synthetic one, countries must monitor their effectiveness closely.

Over 50 governments have followed the WHO's malaria treatment recommendations, adopting artemisinin-based combination therapies. These are the most effective antimalarial drugs available today but must be used as ACTs in combination with a second drug, and not alone, otherwise they could lose their potency over time due to the development of resistance. This has already happened with other antimalarial drugs.

The WHO is urging nations to use only its approved ACTs (an artemisinin-based drug combined with amodiaquine, lumefantrine, mefloquine or sulfadoxine/pyrimethamine) of high quality, as low-potency drugs can promote resistance. Also, it says, patients should be educated about the need to finish their medication, as incomplete courses also cause resistance. Any change in antimalarials' efficacy should prompt an appropriate update in a country's treatment policy, says the Organization.