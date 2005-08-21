WHO, US FDA to share generic HIV/AIDS Rx data

The World Health Organization and the US Food and Drug Administration have signed an agreement under which they will pool information relating to their approvals of generic HIV/AIDS drugs.
This is expected to deal with the problem of African nations, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda, refusing to accept generic antiretroviral drugs approved under the FDA's "tentative" approval for supply to them under President George W Bush's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR: Marketletter June 27).
The African nations say such approval from the FDA has no standing in their regulatory review processes and they require safety and quality studies under the WHO pre-qualification process. Under the new agreement, the FDA will supply the WHO with its approval files for the drugs, and the Organization will add them to its list of approved products. They will then qualify for purchase and supply under PEPFAR.
