Wild blueberry agents attack cancer

New research findings have concluded that wild blueberry compounds have the potential to attack all stages of cancer - initiation, promotion and proliferation. According to the study, reported in the Journal of Food Science, 70(3):S159-S166, 2005, various types of wild blueberry phenolic compounds are active during different stages of cancer, resulting in a broad spectrum of potential cancer-fighting benefits.
"Wild blueberry compounds offer a multi-pronged attack against cancer," said Mary Ann Lila, lead researcher from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA. Other collaborators include John Pezzuto from the School of Pharmacy, Purdue University, and Muriel Cuendet and Young-Hwa Kang from the Department of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy, University of Illinois at Chicago.
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