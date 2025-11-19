Will The Fisons Medeva Marriage Take Place?

Nervousness set in last week as to the outcome of the proposed merger of UK companies Fisons and Medeva (Marketletters passim), first announced in March. The main concern is the 300 pence per share price tag that Medeva is believed to have put on itself.

A further problem is that Fisons first needs to sell its scientific instruments division, and the US Federal Trade Commission has delayed the proposed L202 million ($323.1 million) deal with US-based Thermo Instrument Systems on competition worries, as the combination of TIS and Fisons business would create a near monopoly situation in a small range of specialist instruments.

Meantime, a new report in Datamonitor's PharmaVitae company profile series suggests that at $900 million, Medeva may be simply too expensive for Fisons to afford.