A privately held biotechnology company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. The company is building an immunology-focused development organization, with clinical activity conducted through international trial sites.

Founding and History

Windward Bio launched in early 2025 with a $200 million Series A financing. The company was established to develop long-acting biologic therapies targeting validated inflammatory pathways. Since launch, Windward has advanced its lead program into mid-stage clinical development and expanded its pipeline through licensing transactions.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Windward Bio focuses on immune-mediated diseases, with an initial emphasis on respiratory conditions driven by type 2 inflammation. Asthma is the company’s lead indication, with additional positioning across broader immunology indications, including dermatologic diseases.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Windward Bio develops long-acting antibody-based therapies designed to extend duration of effect and reduce dosing frequency. The company’s approach centers on established inflammatory biology, particularly thymic stromal lymphopoietin and related cytokine pathways. Modalities include monoclonal antibodies and bispecific antibodies engineered for extended pharmacokinetics.

Key Personnel

Luca Santarelli serves as Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Chair. The executive team includes senior leaders responsible for clinical development, operations, finance, legal and business affairs, and human resources.

Strategic Partnerships

Windward Bio has built its pipeline through licensing agreements. Its lead anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody program was licensed from Kelun-Biotech and Harbour BioMed, with rights outside Greater China and selected Asian territories. In December 2025, the company added a bispecific TSLP and IL-13 antibody program through a licensing agreement with Qyuns Therapeutics.

