Winners And Losers In US Medicare/Medicaid Reform

Even though the real negotiations on US Medicare and Medicaid will not begin until after President Clinton gives the House-Senate Compromise Bill an expected veto, the eventual final outcome probably will not look much different than the plans the Republicans (GOP) have now put on the table, according to Larry Feinberg of Oracle Partners LP. He points out that neither the House nor the Senate reform bills contain cuts in health care spending, but rather are attempts to slow the growth of government-sponsored health care spending.

As for the eventual form of cuts, Mr Feinberg writes in Barron's magazine, the difference between the GOP's $270 billion Medicare cuts and Pres Clinton's $210 billion is very negotiable. While the President has to stand up for the elderly to keep their important constituency, he may wind up lowering the level of tax cuts he will accept and reduce the amounts of Medicare cuts. Still, he says, this will be a free-enterprise approach, which is better for the industry than the system regulation of Hillary Clinton's health care reform plan.

The drug and biotechnology sectors will be sizable winners here, he says, along with physician groups, dialysis centers and providers of better information systems. The regulatory environment for these sectors is probably the most positive in history, he believes, with the Food and Drug Administration approval time easing. New drugs "are coming faster than anyone seems to think," he notes, and especially with respect to the Medicare proposals, coverage for drugs is expanding through Health Maintenance Organizations. "Managed care seems to recognize the benefit" of drugs and also is very willing to pay for them, he adds.