WIPO Cuts Patent Fees 15%

The World Intellectual Property Organization announced last month thatit will be reducing international patent fees by 15% on average.
The WIPO, which is part of the United Nations Organization, had been criticized for the huge surpluses it has amassed from its patent activities, reports the UK Financial Times. It also stated that it would be increasing expenditure on computerizing its activities.
