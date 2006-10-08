Wired examines issue of diseases and whether conditions are "created"

Wired Magazine, which specializes in new technology stories, has a major report on the issue "what is a disease?" Unusually for a non-medical publication, the author of the article looks at the issue of metabolic syndrome, a condition that many medical professionals deny the very existence of, from the point of view of patients, doctors and the drug industry.

Metabolic syndrome was first defined five years ago and according to the report "is now said to afflict as many as 75 million Americans - whether they know it or not."

As Thomas Goetz, Wired deputy editor and author of the article, puts it: "metabolic syndrome is just a new way to think about a cluster of well-known and increasingly prevalent conditions." He lists five risk factors: high blood pressure; high blood sugar; high triglycerides; low levels of high-density lipoprotein ("good") cholesterol; and obesity. At least 85% of metabolic syndrome sufferers are either obese or overweight.