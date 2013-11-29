With great power, comes great responsibility

Australia’s PBS praised while government is called on to protect IP
A survey showed this week that Australians think the country’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme is a good use of taxes. Some 51% of Australian adults take a prescription medicine daily – equivalent to 9 million adult Australians – and 86% of these think the PBS is a good investment of taxpayer dollars. In an age when spending on medicines has never been more debated, the trade group Medicines Australia hailed this as a victory for the industry. The survey also highlighted concerns about delays in accessing new medication, with PBS listings crucial to allow access for most Australians.
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