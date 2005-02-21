Wockhardt sets up JVs in Latin America and South Africa

To boost its revenue stream in light of India's new pharmaceutical patent regulations, Indian drugmaker Wockhardt has set up joint ventures in Mexico and South Africa that will boost sales of its generic products.

Wockhardt has inked an agreement for a 51.0% stake in Wockhardt Mexico SA de CV; Representaciones E Investigaciones Medicas holds the other 49.0%. The JV will market Wockhardt's insulins and plans to expand to other products for diabetics, as well as biopharmaceuticals, according to Reuters.