Working together for self-care: UK's lead in prescription to OTC switching

3 July 2005

The subject of switching prescription medicines to over-the-counter status was a recurring theme at the recent joint meeting of the World Self-Medication Industry and the Association of the European Self-Medication Industry (AESGP) held in Geneva, Switzerland, with the UK's actions in this area applauded as being among the most farsighted by several speakers.

Giving a run-down on the UK and Europe's activities, June Raine, director, post-licensing division, of the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, noted that the 1980s saw OTC switches for ibuprofen in the UK, nicotine gum in Finland, cimetidine in Denmark and domperidone in Italy. Then the 1990s followed with switches for aciclovir in Germany, naproxen in Spain, omeprazole in Sweden and levonorgestrel in France.

Since 2002, said Dr Raine, there have been 67 switches involving 39 ingredients. However, while this looks like an impressive number, in fact there have been only six new ingredients in this period, with the UK, Finland, Germany, Ireland and Sweden being the European Union member states involved, she noted.

