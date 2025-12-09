Tuesday 9 December 2025

World ADC Europe

23 February 202626 February 2026
London, UKExCeL London
A major European meeting dedicated to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bioconjugates, spanning the full value chain from discovery and design through development strategy, CMC and manufacturing considerations.

Over four days, the programme brings together technical and strategic perspectives on improving therapeutic index, optimizing linker and payload choices, refining conjugation approaches, and advancing next-generation ADC platforms, alongside focused networking and partnering opportunities across the ADC ecosystem.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Biopharma R&D leaders and scientists working in ADC discovery, translational research and clinical development
  • Chemistry and bioconjugation experts (linkers, payloads, conjugation methods, analytics)
  • CMC, process development, manufacturing, quality and regulatory professionals supporting ADC development and scale-up
  • CDMOs, technology providers and solution partners supporting ADC pipelines

Scale

  • Attendees: 800+ senior ADC decision-makers
  • Duration: 4 days
  • Location/venue: ExCeL London, London, UK

What to expect

  • End-to-end ADC-focused content across discovery, development strategy and enabling technologies
  • Discussion of approaches to differentiate ADCs, optimize clinical efficacy and address resistance
  • High-density networking with senior stakeholders across biotech, pharma and the broader bioconjugates community

