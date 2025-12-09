World ADC Europe

A major European meeting dedicated to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bioconjugates, spanning the full value chain from discovery and design through development strategy, CMC and manufacturing considerations.

Over four days, the programme brings together technical and strategic perspectives on improving therapeutic index, optimizing linker and payload choices, refining conjugation approaches, and advancing next-generation ADC platforms, alongside focused networking and partnering opportunities across the ADC ecosystem.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Biopharma R&D leaders and scientists working in ADC discovery, translational research and clinical development

Chemistry and bioconjugation experts (linkers, payloads, conjugation methods, analytics)

CMC, process development, manufacturing, quality and regulatory professionals supporting ADC development and scale-up

CDMOs, technology providers and solution partners supporting ADC pipelines

Scale

Attendees: 800+ senior ADC decision-makers

800+ senior ADC decision-makers Duration: 4 days

4 days Location/venue: ExCeL London, London, UK

What to expect