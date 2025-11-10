World Analgesic Sales Up 21.3% In 1990-94

The global market for analgesics reached a value of just over $5 billion last year, and during 1990-94 world sales grew at a rate of 21.3%, says a new study from marketLine.
The study is forecasting total market growth of 29.4% during 1995-2000, to a value of $6.87 billion by the end of the reporting period. Growth will be due in part to a better economic outlook, with customers more willing to move back to branded products, plus the continuing pressure on governments to encourage self-medication as a way of cutting their health care bills. But the single most important factor will be the switching of prescription ingredients to over-the-counter status, and another driver will be brand extensions, particularly in the USA, Germany and the UK, it says.
