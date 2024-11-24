World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress

From fundamental research to commercial production, the World AMR Congress covers the entire value chain of antimicrobial resistance. The Congress provides a unique environment to meet VCs and future partners looking for early-stage opportunities as well as companies across biotech, pharma, stewardship, diagnostic developers, and the community that serves them. Attendees can expect original presentations and updates from the most informed industry experts across the entire AMR and infectious disease landscape.
