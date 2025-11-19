WORLD ARTHRITIS MARKET FORECAST

The worldwide market for products to treat degenerative arthritic conditions will fall 1% to $1.9 billion by 2002 due to increased generic competition and government cost-containment moves, according to a new study from IMS company Strategic Forecasting Services. Modest growth only is expected in France, Italy, the UK and Japan, although the market for non-narcotic analgesics will grow 6% over the next ten years, largely in the USA, Germany and Japan.

The outlook is similar for the inflammatory arthritis market, which SFS expects to decline by 7% to $1.7 billion by 2002. However, over-the-counter products will experience an increase of 12% to $413 million, due to the introduction of OTC topical anti-inflammatory products. And the use of immunomodulators, including disease-modifying rheumatic drugs and interleukin-based products, is expected to grow by as much as 300% to $596 million by 2002. This growth will again be boosted by the introduction of new products.

Nevertheless, the market overall will decline, mainly as a result of falling sales of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which presently dominate the market, according to SFS. The most significant decline of sales of these products will be in the USA, as competition from generics increases with the expiry of patent cover for the two leading NSAIDs, naproxen and diclofenac.