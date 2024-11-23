World Company News Briefs

- Projects numbering 46 and valued at some 7 billion rupees ($224.8 million) have been approved by the Indian Ministry of Finance, which brings the total foreign investment approvals for 1994 to 36 billion rupees.

Among projects approved are a bulk rifampicin manufacturing plant for Chong Kun Dang of South Korea, Ciba of Switzerland collaboration with its Indian affiliate Hindustan Ciba-Geigy, and a new wholly-owned subsidiary for Du Pont.