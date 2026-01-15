World Congress of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology

Melbourne, AustraliaMelbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
A major international congress for the global pharmacology and therapeutics community, spanning both basic and clinical pharmacology.
Hosted in Melbourne, the meeting brings together scientific discovery, translational research and clinical practice—covering the mechanisms of drug action, safety and efficacy, precision medicine, and the development of new therapeutics. Across six days, the programme is designed to support knowledge exchange, collaboration and cross-disciplinary learning, from early-stage research through to patient-facing clinical application.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Basic and translational pharmacology researchers
- Clinical pharmacologists and clinician–scientists
- Drug discovery and development professionals across academia and industry
- Regulatory, safety and clinical research stakeholders involved in therapeutics evaluation
- Students and early-career researchers alongside established experts and research leaders
Scale
- A large, week-long international congress with multi-stream scientific programming, abstract/poster presentations, and industry participation through sponsors and exhibitors.
- A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently presented on the main public pages.
What to expect
- A multi-day scientific programme spanning basic pharmacology, clinical pharmacology and therapeutic innovation
- Abstract-driven presentations and poster sessions showcasing new data and emerging approaches
- Cross-sector networking with academia, clinical leaders and industry
- Sponsor/exhibitor engagement alongside the main programme, plus structured opportunities to meet collaborators and partners
