World Congress of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology

Hosted in Melbourne, the meeting brings together scientific discovery, translational research and clinical practice—covering the mechanisms of drug action, safety and efficacy, precision medicine, and the development of new therapeutics. Across six days, the programme is designed to support knowledge exchange, collaboration and cross-disciplinary learning, from early-stage research through to patient-facing clinical application.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Basic and translational pharmacology researchers

Clinical pharmacologists and clinician–scientists

Drug discovery and development professionals across academia and industry

Regulatory, safety and clinical research stakeholders involved in therapeutics evaluation

Students and early-career researchers alongside established experts and research leaders

Scale

A large, week-long international congress with multi-stream scientific programming, abstract/poster presentations, and industry participation through sponsors and exhibitors.

A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently presented on the main public pages.

What to expect