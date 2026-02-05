World Congress of Gastroenterology

A major international congress for gastroenterology and hepatology, delivered in partnership with the Indian Society of Gastroenterology and the World Gastroenterology Organisation.

Hosted in New Delhi, the meeting is designed to share the latest clinical, practical and scientific advances across digestive and liver diseases, endoscopy and GI innovation, alongside a broad programme of education, abstracts and networking. With a global faculty and an international delegate base, it’s a key forum for learning, collaboration and cross-border exchange across the GI community.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Gastroenterologists and hepatologists

GI surgeons and endoscopists

Researchers and translational scientists in digestive and liver diseases

Allied health professionals supporting GI care pathways

Industry partners across therapeutics, devices, diagnostics and endoscopy technologies

Scale

Large multi-day international congress with parallel sessions, abstract/poster activity and a substantial sponsor/exhibitor presence

Hosted at a venue featuring a 6,000+ seat convention hall, 15+ conference rooms and extensive exhibition space

What to expect