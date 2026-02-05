Thursday 5 February 2026

World Congress of Gastroenterology

Visit event website
30 September 20263 October 2026
New Delhi, IndiaYashobhoomi
A major international congress for gastroenterology and hepatology, delivered in partnership with the Indian Society of Gastroenterology and the World Gastroenterology Organisation.

Hosted in New Delhi, the meeting is designed to share the latest clinical, practical and scientific advances across digestive and liver diseases, endoscopy and GI innovation, alongside a broad programme of education, abstracts and networking. With a global faculty and an international delegate base, it’s a key forum for learning, collaboration and cross-border exchange across the GI community.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Gastroenterologists and hepatologists
  • GI surgeons and endoscopists
  • Researchers and translational scientists in digestive and liver diseases
  • Allied health professionals supporting GI care pathways
  • Industry partners across therapeutics, devices, diagnostics and endoscopy technologies

Scale

  • Large multi-day international congress with parallel sessions, abstract/poster activity and a substantial sponsor/exhibitor presence
  • Hosted at a venue featuring a 6,000+ seat convention hall, 15+ conference rooms and extensive exhibition space

What to expect

  • A multi-day scientific and clinical programme covering gastroenterology, hepatology and related subspecialties
  • Abstract-driven presentations and poster sessions showcasing new research and clinical data
  • Practical education aimed at improving real-world patient care and service delivery
  • Networking with international peers and leaders, plus a strong industry and technology showcase
  • A well-connected venue near the airport with metro access, designed to support high-volume delegate flow and meetings

Latest Features

AdvanCell inks 48Hour Discovery radiotherapeutic deal
2 February 2026
WuXi Biologics, Sinorda team up on bispecific antibody for IBD
29 January 2026
Boehringer in-licenses Simcere’s IBD candidate
27 January 2026
DelveInsight sees a new drug cycle emerging in GERD
23 January 2026


Today's issue

Third Arc Bio closes $52 million Series A extension
Biotechnology
Third Arc Bio closes $52 million Series A extension
4 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
BARDA launches $100M competition to spur antivirals innovation
4 February 2026
Biosimilars
Binnopharm links up with Mabwell to launch joint production of MAb in Russia
4 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Forecast-topping Lilly leaves Novo Nordisk in the shade
4 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk tanks on financial guidance
4 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Insulin resistance market tipped for steady expansion to 2036
4 February 2026
Biotechnology
UCB showcases three-year hidradenitis suppurativa data on Bimzelx
4 February 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Belgium. The company develops orally delivered, tissue-restricted small molecules for fibrotic diseases, with clinical programs run through specialist trial sites.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze