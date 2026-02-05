World Congress of Gastroenterology

Hosted in New Delhi, the meeting is designed to share the latest clinical, practical and scientific advances across digestive and liver diseases, endoscopy and GI innovation, alongside a broad programme of education, abstracts and networking. With a global faculty and an international delegate base, it’s a key forum for learning, collaboration and cross-border exchange across the GI community.
Audience
Scale
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
| Headless Content Management with Blaze