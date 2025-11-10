World Drug Sales Up 11% In Jan-April 1995

Retail pharmacy sales of pharmaceuticals in the world's 10 leading markets reached $45.40 billion in the first four months of 1995, up 11% on the same period of 1994, reports IMS International. In January-April 1994, the increase over the like period of 1993 had been 2%. The increase for the first quarter of 1995 was 13% (Marketletter June 5).

Sales in the USA rose 13% to just over $18 billion, and in Canada they were up 6% to $1.14 billion, to give total growth in North America of 12%. The Japanese non-hospital market was up 13% to $8.67 billion during the period, while the top seven European markets combined showed growth of 9% at $17.57 billion.

Within the European top seven, the largest advance in sales was in Spain, up 13% to $1.54 billion, followed by Germany, up 10% at $5.43 billion. France and the UK both grew 9%, to sales of $4.81 billion and $1.97 billion respectively. The Netherlands was up 8% to $661 million, Belgium rose 6% to $634 million and Italy advanced 2% to $2.50 billion.