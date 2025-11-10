World Market for Osteoporosis Drugs

The world market for osteoporosis treatments is expected to reach a value of around $3 billion by 1997, growing at an average rate of 15% a year, reports a new study from CONNECT Pharma Ltd of the UK. By the year 2050, 6.25 million people worldwide will be affected by this condition, it says.

hormone replacement treatments indicated for osteoporosis currently dominate this market, with sales of HRT products now estimated to be worth $1 billion a year and an annual growth rate matching that of the market as a whole, at 15%.

Another class of osteoporosis treatments which is also growing rapidly is the bisphosphonates group, which had sales of over $100 million in 1994, and annual growth forecast at around 30%. The report notes that while this is a comparatively new class of drugs, it is evolving rapidly, with second and third-generation products now entering the market.