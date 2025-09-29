World Markets: Cancer, Cardiovascular, Menopause

World sales of anticancer drug products reached a total of $8.3 billion in 1994, representing 4% of the global pharmaceutical market and growing 17.5% in the year, compared with a rate of just over 9% for the market as a whole, according to Cancer, a new study in Datamonitor's Disease Monitor: Drugs and Disease Management series. These reports are available through the Marketletter's offices.

The world market for anticancer medicines is dominated by hormone therapy products, which accounted for 37% of the market in 1994, says Datamonitor; their sales rose 16% to $2.91 billion in that year. They are followed by cytotoxic drugs, whose turnover grew 17% to $2.53 billion to represent 31.4% of the market, and third are adjunct therapy products, with a 31.3% market share and sales up 20.5% at $2.52 billion in 1994.

Factors driving growth are the developed world's aging population, estimated to be increasing the rate of growth by up to 5% per annum, and better diagnosis and treatments, most notably Bristol-Myers Squibb's cytotoxic Taxol (paclitaxel).