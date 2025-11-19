World OTC Pain Relief Market Growth To 1999

The world over-the-counter pain relief product market was worth $6.8 billion at ex-manufacturers' prices in 1994, and will rise at an annual compound growth rate of 4.6% to $8.5 billion in 1999, forecasts IMS Self-Medication International, in a new study.
While the USA and Japan will remain the leading marketplaces for these products over this period, their shares of the total world market will fall, and market share growth will be seen in Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy, according to the report.
By far the largest category in 1999 will continue to be general pain relief; these products will experience a CAGR of 4.2% to account for 69.4% of the total market by 1999. Muscular pain relief products' CAGR will be 6.1%, to account for 26.2% of the total market by the end of the reporting period. The Netherlands is forecast to show the largest growth for muscular pain relief products, with a CAGR over the next five years of 13.3%, followed by Belgium with 9.6% and the UK with 9.1%.
