World Pharma Firm League, According To PMSI

Nobody needs to be told that the acquisition of Wellcome by fellow UK company Glaxo to create Glaxo Wellcome has produced the world's largest pharmaceutical company, but according to the 1995 Pharmaceutical Global Review published by PMSI International, Glaxo alone - in terms of pure pharmaceuticals - has been numero uno since around 1990.
Based on 1994 turnover, Glaxo Wellcome sales are put at $12.45 billion ($8.88 from Glaxo and $3.57 from Wellcome). US company Merck & Co has long been perceived as the absolute world leader in the pharmaceutical industry, so this not only puts it back in the league table, but according to these PMSI figures, the pending combination of Germany's Hoechst and US company Marion Merrell Dow, the combined sales of which would have been $8.60 billion, actually nudges Merck into number three spot.
Of the top 30 companies in the league at their 1994 status, 14 are European firms, 11 are US companies and five are Japanese, which historically have been some way down the league table. Indeed, if one considers the top 50 companies, Japanese firms now get to take 14 of the places on a worldwide basis.
