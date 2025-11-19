Wednesday 19 November 2025

World Pharma Firm League, According To PMSI

2 July 1995

Nobody needs to be told that the acquisition of Wellcome by fellow UK company Glaxo to create Glaxo Wellcome has produced the world's largest pharmaceutical company, but according to the 1995 Pharmaceutical Global Review published by PMSI International, Glaxo alone - in terms of pure pharmaceuticals - has been numero uno since around 1990.

Based on 1994 turnover, Glaxo Wellcome sales are put at $12.45 billion ($8.88 from Glaxo and $3.57 from Wellcome). US company Merck & Co has long been perceived as the absolute world leader in the pharmaceutical industry, so this not only puts it back in the league table, but according to these PMSI figures, the pending combination of Germany's Hoechst and US company Marion Merrell Dow, the combined sales of which would have been $8.60 billion, actually nudges Merck into number three spot.

Of the top 30 companies in the league at their 1994 status, 14 are European firms, 11 are US companies and five are Japanese, which historically have been some way down the league table. Indeed, if one considers the top 50 companies, Japanese firms now get to take 14 of the places on a worldwide basis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze