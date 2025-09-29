World Pharma News In Brief

- The Thai cabinet has approved 64.94 billion baht ($2.36 billion) for health spending in 1996, up 7.7% on 1995, says the Bangkok Bank Monthly Review.

- Pakistan and Syria have signed a biotechnology and chemical industry cooperation deal for the exchange of knowhow, research and personnel, says the pakistan Times. And Commerce Minister Ahmed Mukhtar says Pakistani drug exports were considerably higher in November than October, it notes.