WORLD PHARMA PURCHASES RISE 2%

10 July 1994

For the period January to April 1994, world purchases of pharmaceuticals through retail pharmacy outlets increased 2% to $38.06 billion when exchange rate growth is excluded, according to the latest figures from IMS International, based on its "selected" world markets. Sales in the USA rose 6% to $15.92 billion and in Japan drug sales outside hospitals fell 3% to $6.59 billion.

In the top seven European markets, retail pharmacy purchases were flat, standing at $14.44 billion. German sales increased 5% to $4.14 billion, and the UK was up 7% to $1.70 billion. However, there was a 3% decline in France and a drop of 9% in Italy, where reimbursement changes continue to have a strong negative impact. Sales in Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium were up 2%, 3% and 1% respectively.

Worldwide, the largest therapeutic category of drugs, cardiovasculars, saw sales improve 4% to marginally under $7 billion, and the next group, alimentary/metabolism drugs, increased 7% to $6.59 billion. Central nervous system products were up 4% to $4.80 billion, while sales of anti-infectives declined 4% to $4.05 billion. World sales of respiratory products were down 3% to $3.77 billion and musculo-skeletal drugs were also down 3% to $2.14 billion. Blood product sales saw an increase of 7% to $1.96 billion, and those of genito-urinary products increased 6% to $1.93 billion, while dermatological sales rose 2% to $1.83 billion.

