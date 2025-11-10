Monday 10 November 2025

World Pharma Sales Rose 11% In january-May

13 August 1995

Sales of pharmaceuticals through retail pharmacy outlets in the world's 10 leading markets rose 11% to $56.8 billion during January-May 1995, compared to a like, year-earlier total of $47.9 billion, according to the latest figures published by IMS International.

Sales growth in Japan was the largest in the five-month period, rising 13% to a total of $11.1 billion. The North American market was up 12% to $23.5 billion; within this category, sales in the USA advanced 12% to $22.1 billion and Canada was up 5% to $1.4 billion. Turnover in Europe's seven leading markets increased 9%, to give a combined total of $22.2 billion in sales for Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Spanish Sales Up 13% Within the European top seven, Spain reported the fastest growth in the period, rising 13% to $1.9 billion, followed by Germany which advanced 11% to $6.8 billion, says IMS. The UK and the Netherlands were both up 9%, to $2.1 billion and $849 million respectively, followed by France rising 8% to $6 billion, Belgium growing 7% to $805 million and Italy advancing 3% to $3.1 billion.

