World Pharma Sales Up 11.6% In 1995, Says PMSI

The total worldwide pharmaceutical market, including retail, hospital, institution and over-the-counter product sales grew 11.6% in calendar 1995, according to figures published last week by PMSI International databases.

Market growth was aided by a weaker US dollar against the German mark, French franc, UK sterling and Italian lira than had been the case in 1994, with only the Japanese yen weaker than the dollar.

The report says the world's top six markets accounted for 67% of the total world market last year (see table alongside) and that the five top-selling products were Glaxo Wellcome's Zantac (ranitidine), Merck & Co's Renitec (enalapril), Astra merck's Losec (omeprazole), Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine) and Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin).