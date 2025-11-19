World Pharma Sales Up 9% In January-July 1995

Pharmaceutical purchases through retail pharmacies in the world's 10 leading markets increased by 9% during the period January-July this year, to reach a total of $79.95 billion compared with $68.28 billion in the like, year-earlier period, according to new figures from IMS International.
North America, comprising the USA and Canada, reported sales advancing 10% to $32.97 billion in the period, with US sales rising 11% to $30.94 billion and Canadian sales ahead 5% to $2.03 billion. Japanese sales increased 10% to $15.73 billion.
Big Advances For Spain And UK Sales in Europe's top seven markets were up 7% to $31.24 billion, and within this group the biggest advance was seen in Spain, where sales rose 13% to $2.75 billion, boosted by the poor result reported for January-July 1994 following government cost containment measures. The UK was up 9% to $3.58 billion, followed by Germany, the largest European market, rising 8% to $9.63 billion, then the Netherlands growing 7% to $1.21 billion. France and Belgium were both up 6%, to $8.49 billion and $1.13 billion respectively, and italy grew 3% to $4.43 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze