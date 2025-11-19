World Pharma Sales Up 9% In January-July 1995

Pharmaceutical purchases through retail pharmacies in the world's 10 leading markets increased by 9% during the period January-July this year, to reach a total of $79.95 billion compared with $68.28 billion in the like, year-earlier period, according to new figures from IMS International.

North America, comprising the USA and Canada, reported sales advancing 10% to $32.97 billion in the period, with US sales rising 11% to $30.94 billion and Canadian sales ahead 5% to $2.03 billion. Japanese sales increased 10% to $15.73 billion.

Big Advances For Spain And UK Sales in Europe's top seven markets were up 7% to $31.24 billion, and within this group the biggest advance was seen in Spain, where sales rose 13% to $2.75 billion, boosted by the poor result reported for January-July 1994 following government cost containment measures. The UK was up 9% to $3.58 billion, followed by Germany, the largest European market, rising 8% to $9.63 billion, then the Netherlands growing 7% to $1.21 billion. France and Belgium were both up 6%, to $8.49 billion and $1.13 billion respectively, and italy grew 3% to $4.43 billion.