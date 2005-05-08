World retail Rx sales up 6% in year to Feb 2005

Retail drug purchases in 13 leading world markets totaled $351.61 billion during the 12 months to February 2005, a 6% rise at constant exchange rates over the 12 months to January this year, say new figures from IMS Health.

North American sales rose 8% to $186.89 billion, consisting of 8% growth for the USA to $176.61 billion and a 9% rise for Canada, reaching $10.28 billion. Europe's leading five markets grew 5% overall to $87.59 billion, consisting of: the UK up 6% to $15.70 billion; Spain, also rising 6%, to $10.36 billion; France advancing 5% to $21.53 billion; Germany up 4% to $25.47 billion; and Italy rising 3% to $14.52 billion.

Japan, where IMS includes hospital data in its audit, grew 2% to $58.24 billion, while the leading three Latin American countries rose 13% overall to $13.55 billion, consisting of: Mexico, up 9% to $6.54 billion, Brazil rising 19% to $5.18 billion; and Argentina, which was up 13% to $1.82 billion. Australia/New Zealand combined rose 9% to $5.32 billion.