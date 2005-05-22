World retail Rx sales up 6% in year to March

Retail drug sales in 13 major world markets rose 6% overall to total $354.05 billion, at constant exchange rates, in the 12 months to March 2005, reports IMS Health.

US sales rose 7% to $177.42 billion and Canada was up 8% to $10.42 billion. Europe's five major markets rose 4% overall to $88.16 billion, with the UK and Spain up 5% to $15.74 billion and $10.49 billion, respectively, 4% growth for Germany ($25.70 billion) and France ($21.73 billion), and Italy up 1% to $14.47 billion. Australia/New Zealand rose 7% to $5.35 billion, while Japan, where IMS includes hospital data in its audit, grew 3% to $59.03 billion. Latin America's top three markets rose 12% to $13.68 billion, consisting of Brazil (+16%) to $5.24 billion and Mexico and Argentina, both up 10% to $6.60 billion and $1.83 billion, respectively.