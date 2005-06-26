World Rx sales up 6% in 12 months to April

Drug sales made through retail pharmacies in 13 key world markets grew 6% overall, at constant exchange rates, to total $356.29 billion in the 12 months to April 2005, reports IMS.

US sales rose 7% to $177.76 billion, while Canada was up 10% to $10.95 billion. The leading five European markets grew 4% overall to $89.01 billion, with Spain advancing 6% to $10.67 billion, Germany up 5% at $26.12 billion, France and the UK both rising 4%, to $21.96 billion and $15.75 billion, respectively, and Italy flat at $14.46 billion.

Japan rose 2% to $59.19 billion, while Australia/New Zealand together advanced 7% to $5.39 billion. The top three Latin American countries combined had a 13% increase in sales, with Mexico up 11% to $6.70 billion, Brazil rising 18% to $5.41 billion and Argentina advancing 10% to $1.85 billion.