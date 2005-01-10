World Rx sales up 7% in year to Oct 2004

Drug sales made through retail pharmacies in 13 key world markets grew 7% overall in the 12 months to October 2004, closing at $341.90 billion, IMS Health has reported.

US sales increased 9% to $173.09 billion, while in Canada they grew 10% to $9.76 billion and Australia/New Zealand advanced 9% to $5.12 billion, it says. Europe's leading five markets rose 5% overall to $84.87 billion, led by the UK, up 8% to $15.16 billion, then Spain, ahead 7% to $9.99 billion, France up 6% at $20.71 billion and Germany and Italy both rising 4% to $24.70 billion and $14.24 billion, respectively.