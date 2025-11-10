Worries Of german drug Industry

German drug production rose 6.6% in 1994 to 28.6 billion Deutschemarks ($20.4 billion), while the value of drugs sold in pharmacies in the first four months of 1995 went up 10.5% over the same period of 1994.

The industry association, the BPI, is concerned over constraints on prescribing and plans to introduce a positive list. BPI president Hans-Ruediger Vogel believes that while the list will not be introduced in its current form, agreements between health funds and doctors will impose new regulatory burdens on the industry.