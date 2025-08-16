"Worst And Most Difficult Quarter" For Years at Teva

After a series of profit warnings following poor sales in the USA,Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva has posted results for the second quarter of 1998 which chief executive Eli Hurvitz described as "the worst and most difficult quarter we have had in many years."

Net income for the period crashed 49.5% to $17.1 million, while revenues fell 8.7% to $247.1 million. The company said that the decline was a result of significant decreases in sales of generic clonazepam for epilepsy in the USA, which were over $30 million less than in the second quarter of 1997.

In its local market, Teva says that it still remains under pressure, though it claims that "strategic initiatives" undertaken during the first half of the year will return the Israeli operations to previous profit levels by the end of 1998. European sales, which accounted for 23% of total revenues, were $56 million, although Teva argues that the recent acquisition of Pharmachemie in Holland (Marketletter June 1), will put the firm in a strong position to exploit the generic market on the Continent.