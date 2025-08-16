Saturday 16 August 2025

"Worst And Most Difficult Quarter" For Years at Teva

9 August 1998

After a series of profit warnings following poor sales in the USA,Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva has posted results for the second quarter of 1998 which chief executive Eli Hurvitz described as "the worst and most difficult quarter we have had in many years."

Net income for the period crashed 49.5% to $17.1 million, while revenues fell 8.7% to $247.1 million. The company said that the decline was a result of significant decreases in sales of generic clonazepam for epilepsy in the USA, which were over $30 million less than in the second quarter of 1997.

In its local market, Teva says that it still remains under pressure, though it claims that "strategic initiatives" undertaken during the first half of the year will return the Israeli operations to previous profit levels by the end of 1998. European sales, which accounted for 23% of total revenues, were $56 million, although Teva argues that the recent acquisition of Pharmachemie in Holland (Marketletter June 1), will put the firm in a strong position to exploit the generic market on the Continent.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

MASH win for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy
Pharmaceutical
MASH win for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy
16 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first new fibromyalgia treatment in over 15 years
16 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Costco opts out of selling mifepristone after activist pressure
15 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Swiss government meets Roche and Novartis over US tariff risks
15 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
HHS revives long-defunct task force on safer childhood vaccines
15 August 2025
Biotechnology
Precigen soars on full FDA approval of Papzimeos
15 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ajit Singh named CEO of Harbinger Health
15 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Iovance
A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze